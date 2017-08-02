Slicker than slick: a true NZ hot rodding legend

From these bits, the team at Marsh Motorsport were enlisted to create an engine that would last, using anything they could from the previous combo, such as the Thumpr camshaft and MSD ignition. During our photo shoot, we were lucky enough to hear the car fire up and were blown away by just how tough it sounds. Even though we know that the car’s supposed to have run 12-second quarters in the past, looking at it is kinda like looking at your wrinkled old grandad who you know used to pack a punch back in his day but seriously don’t expect to now. We were certainly not prepared for the aural assault unleashed when the car fired into life.

“It’s a horrible heap of shit to drive!” the guys laugh. After they explain that it runs the accelerator in the middle and brakes — well, brake pedal, at least — on the right, it’s easy to see why. The major change that they have made to the car from the way it was when Shady last raced it has been for comfort and safety — a new seat. Apart from that, the cockpit is made up of the original plywood panels, rust holes, and Bakelite house switches with which it was purchased. However, it’s one of those cars for which the rust just makes it cooler and the various stickers attached to the exterior only emphasise its long and colourful history.

Shady’s daughter Pauline, now a dragster driver herself, couldn’t believe it when she first laid eyes on the rebuilt car, falling into tears at the sight of it — and rightly so, as, while for most of us it’s just a cool piece of drag racing history, for those who know the car, or knew Shady, it’ll always be a whole lot more.