Doing it Pinkstyle: Naoki Nakamura's time in NZ

And what inspires the liveries and styling of your cars?

I wanted to show off to the girls when I was younger. My bikes and then cars were pink, and my buddy [Aki] Fujio’s team — Otokichi Family — from the prefecture over, was purple. We were always driving together in the mountains, and we joined together instead of becoming rivals. That’s how we became pink and purple in Team Burst. Back in those days, there wasn’t the technology to print and cut stickers for the cars. Everything was hand-designed, guessing and winging it, and, if you liked a dragon, then you went to the library, photocopied an image, and traced it out on a sticker, cut it, and slapped it on.

Do you enjoy working on them?

I’d rather be driving, so I don’t enjoy working on the cars. I do it every day at work, too [at his shop, N-Style], which means I don’t want to work on my own at the end of day, but you have to do it to drive. I do enjoy painting the cars, though.

You’ve travelled around the world to drift. What are your thoughts on the drifting you have seen internationally?

Western culture is very concerned about how good the parts are. People want the good parts and to be all clean. The products are just a tool to get the job done. For us, driving skill and the contest [are] … more important. We focus on getting the car to do what it needs to do — if something is about to fall off, I don’t care, but if the setting isn’t right, that may stop me winning the competition. Our driving style is also a bit different to that of overseas. While many Western cultures are about taking off fast, we are about slowing down fast. I like going overseas, as there are lots of things to compare, and I like that experience.

People know you for aggressive, fast-paced driving. How would you describe your style of driving?

I like my driving style to stand out more than others … if everyone is managing this much angle, I want to do that much more: if everyone is making this much smoke, I want to make that much more smoke — that little bit extra. That’s the attitude I put into tuning my cars and driving … I like to go fast, too.

How do we do on that scale?

New Zealand drivers try very hard and have confidence in driving; however, the cars need some work to set them up correctly for good driving. Lift the cars so [that] the wheels aren’t hitting everywhere inside the fenders and alignments so [that] your wheels are pointing in the same direction. I also noted that speed is less important here than in Japanese style, and there isn’t as much drive time as back home. Perhaps New Zealand drivers can drive faster and more accurately.

And what did you think of the shop car that C’s Garage built for you and Miki to drive?

A lot of effort has gone into the car that the C’s Garage boys built. I was very happy to be driving such a well-built car, and I appreciate the extra effort that they have gone to when building it. The car was on low boost for the event and had a fairly strong safety margin, so I really look forward to driving it again in the dry next time, so we can dial it up!

What advice would you give to those drivers coming up in the drifting world?

Naoki: Driving is number one. Drive the wheels off the car and push it harder. If your car’s slow, push hard anyway; it doesn’t suck to drive a shit car.

Shane Bingham: Some of the practice cars [that] he drives back home are shit. Broken things, flat tyres, whatever, but it’s a good thing, as it’s a challenge — it limits him and makes him push harder to achieve what he’s trying to do in it. A lot of the cars he drives, he won’t care, and if it’s not critical, he won’t touch it. If you can drive around those problems, it teaches you a lot of skills for when you jump back into the pro car.

Naoki: If you drive a fast car and a shit car, drive [them] … at the same speed, and push hard. This is how you will learn, from experience.