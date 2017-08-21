Tough Rods: Spool Imports

By NZ Performance Car
Designed to handle the most extreme punishment from the angriest RB engines, Australian-produced Spool RB30 Drag Pro I-beam con rods (with 7/16 bolts) are the real deal. 

Used on cars packing over 700kW at the wheels, they are constructed from high-tensile 4340 forged steel and feature increased strength to the beam, around the fasteners and bolts, and around the gudgeon pin. They’re suitable for use with N/A RB30, RB30 turbos, and RB30 engines with RB25 or RB26 heads fitted.

For all the finer details, visit spoolimports.com.
 

