How to become the neighbourhood carb guru: we talk to the experts

Fuel is pumped through the fuel lines into the carburettor fuel bowl — this is where the carburettor’s inner workings really begin. From the fuel bowl, fuel is metered through the main jets and into the main well within the metering block, at a level equal to that within the fuel bowl. In the main well, the fuel is emulsified with air that enters via the air bleeds in the throat of the carburettor, and the atomized air–fuel mixture is discharged from the venturi booster within the throat of the carburettor barrel. But what are all these parts? Read on to find out:

1. Fuel bowl

The fuel bowl is the fuel’s first destination within the carburettor. The fuel bowl holds a volume of fuel that will be metered into the intake air to provide an air and fuel mixture for the engine. The amount of fuel held in the bowl is regulated by the float, which utilizes a needle and seat system.

2. Float

The float is a hollow cannister that resides within the fuel bowl, and determines the amount of fuel that enters the carburettor. On a standard Holley four barrel, correct float level is set by opening the sight hole on the side of the fuel bowl and, with the motor running, adjusting the float level until the fuel in the bowl is level with the base of the sight hole.

3. Metering block

A carburettor metering block is a key component in metering the fuel with which the engine is supplied. Fuel from the fuel bowl passes through the main jets at the base of the metering block, and collects in the metering well within the metering block, at a level equal to the fuel in the bowl. It is within the main well that the fuel is mixed with air.

4. Power valve

The power valve is a vacuum-actuated valve that enriches the mixture by allowing more fuel into the emulsion well as it opens — this helps the fuel supply to keep up with increasing airflow at higher engine speeds. The power valve opens and closes at a predetermined level of manifold vacuum. Most Holley four-barrel carburettors will have a stamp on the power valve identifying opening pressure. The most common are stamped with a ‘6’ and ‘5’ — this shows that the power valve will open to enrich the mixture when the manifold vacuum drops below 6.5in/hg (inches of mercury — a measure of barometric pressure). This is a suitable power valve for most engines, but for those running aggressive-profile cams, or intake systems with low idle vacuum, it may be beneficial to switch to a lower numbered valve to save the power valve being open upon idle — the lower the number, the later the valve opens.

5. Main jets

The jets determine how much fuel is delivered from the fuel bowl into the metering block. They are small plugs that are threaded into the base of the metering block, and can be changed out for smaller or larger units to suit an engine’s requirements — changing the jet sizing helps to fine-tune an engine’s AFR to be as close to optimal through as much of the engine’s operating range as possible.

6. Emulsion tube

The emulsion tube is hollow, with holes drilled through it at several points. It extends down into the main well in the metering block, and the holes in it help to mix the fuel with air. As was mentioned earlier, the fuel enters the main well via the main jets. The air, on the other hand, enters via an air bleed, which, in most Holley-style four-barrel carburettors, is located near the opening of the venturi. By changing the diameter of the holes in the emulsion tubes, the AFR can be adjusted to better suit the engine’s requirements. On high-performance carburettors, the emulsion system may comprise a series of adjustable jets, permitting minute adjustments to the mixture.

7. Venturi booster

After emulsification via the emulsion tubes, the air–fuel mixture travels through a passageway and exits from the booster, which is located within the venturi. The aim is for the most efficient extraction of the air–fuel mixture from the booster and into the venturi. This is where, like every other carburettor component, the boosters must also be optimized to suit the application, through size and design. The booster’s position within the venturi ends around the venturi’s minor diameter, which sees the highest velocity of airflow passing through it. The narrow throat of the booster further enhances air velocity, amplifying any changes in inlet pressure — this allows for greater tunability and finer atomization of the fuel.

8. Main body

The main body of the carburettor contains the venturis, through which intake air flows to commence the fuel delivery process. Its design also incorporates various circuits for the transfer of air and fuel between the fuel bowl and the booster.

9. Throttle body

The throttle body is a plate or section of the carburettor that houses a set of butterfly valves, or throttle blades. The angle of the throttle blades, controlled by the accelerator pedal, effectively determines the engine speed — as the throttle blades open further, more air is allowed past, which in turn feeds more fuel, allowing for a bigger combustion cycle.

10. Idle circuit

The idle circuit bypasses the carburettor’s tendency to deliver fuel only when the throttle blades are open and air is flowing through the venturis. The idle circuit utilizes idle air bleeds to allow the engine to receive fuel when the throttle blades are closed. The air–fuel mixture upon idle can be fine-tuned via the mixture screw located on the side of the metering block.

11. Accelerator pump

The accelerator pump is designed to supply fuel to the engine when the throttle blades are opened suddenly and more air than fuel flows through the venturi, thus upsetting the AFR — otherwise the engine would initially stumble as it momentarily ran lean, which would defeat the purpose of opening the throttle. Accelerator pumps are, essentially, an insurance policy against running lean. One accelerator pump is sufficient for most carburettors, but some mechanical secondary carburettors come equipped with two accelerator pumps — these carbs are also known as ‘double pumpers’. Having one accelerator pump for each set of venturis aids fuel delivery and throttle response in high power, and high airflow, applications.

Carl Jensen (C&M Performance) says:

“I rate modern carburettors, like those manufactured by Quick Fuel, because of the tunability you can get with things like adjustable emulsion circuits. I’ve only had good experiences with them. Back in the day, a carb like this [photographed] would have cost you around $3000; nowadays, you’ll buy something like it for $895.

“Quick Fuel, Holley, and all the big manufacturers now make carbs specifically for alternate fuels, such as E85. It’s usually easier just to buy something specifically for that, rather than to convert a carb to run a different fuel.”

Eric Livingstone (West Auckland Engine Reconditioners) says:

“On a poorly running car, with a suspect bad carburettor, check the basics before ripping the carb apart. Ensure the engine is mechanically sound, the compression is OK, and the ignition is up to the job for the type of engine — MSD or equivalent is great. Make sure the initial ignition timing and the advance curve are correct for the engine specs, and the spark plugs are clean. Make sure there are no vacuum leaks, and the carb should also be correctly sized for the engine. The best carburettor money can buy will never run 100 per cent if any of the above is substandard.

“Set the float levels, and then run the car on a dyno — this puts load on the engine at various speeds and rpm, and identifies the air–fuel ratio as each circuit comes into play: idle, transition, mains, and power valve.”