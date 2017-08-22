Mazda wants to develop a triple-charged four-banger

But Mazda seems to be interested in the concept after a patent (1) / (2) was filed last week that contains schematics for a four-cylinder engine that is equipped with two turbos and an electric supercharger. Patents are pretty wordy documents, so after a quick skim read it seems that it will look to achieve a similar effect to the Volvo design where the supercharger builds boost from the get go to reduce lag.

What's getting most people excited is the fact that those schematics show it running in a rear-wheel drive configuration, and there are rumours spreading around that it could be the successor engine to the fabled RX family ...