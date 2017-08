NZDRA’s Latest: save the dates

Break out the permanent markers and wall planners, because the 2017–18 NZDRA calendar dates have been announced, including those of the awesome NZDRA National Series. Covering a range of tracks as far north as Tokoroa and as far south as Motueka, the series is a perfect racing spectacle for fans throughout central New Zealand. Further information can be found online at nzdra.co.nz.

NZDRA Calendar

August 6 — Teretonga (Sportsman)

October 29 — Teretonga (Sportsman)

November 4 — Motueka (Season Opener)

November 4 — Oamaru (Sportsman Meeting)

November 11–12 — Masterton (Test N Tune)

November 26 — Teretonga (Sportsman)

January 6–7 — Masterton (Dragstalgias)

February 17 — Tokoroa (Bracket Racing)

February 24 — Motueka (Comp Meet)

February 25 — Teretonga (Sportsman)

March 3–4 — Hamilton (Frankton Thunder)

March 30 — Teretonga (Sportsman)

March 31 — Motueka (Comp Meet)

April 22 — Teretonga (Sportsman Rain Date)

NZDRA National Series

December 2 — Tokoroa (Super Street Nationals)

December 3 — Tokoroa (Super Street Nationals Rain Date)

December 9–10 — Masterton (Central Nationals)

December 31 — Taupo ( Summer Nationals)

January 20 — Motueka (Southern Nationals)

March 17–18 — Masterton (50th NZ Nationals)