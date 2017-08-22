The King's New whip: GT-R ready for war

Few in the game have been doing it as long as XRacing’s Vick Bhatti, a man we would describe as a lifer in the performance car scene. Vick’s the type of guy you’ll probably never catch driving anything standard, and the type of guy not afraid to venture well outside the square. In fact, he’s likely to smash down the walls of said square, then set them ablaze. As we have come to know, that’s just Vick, and he’s been this way stretching right back to his very first modified car. Whenever we catch wind that he’s building a new vehicle, before we’ve even talked to him, we know it will be thought-provoking; it will be a standout; and, best of all, it will be done in no time at all. Obviously, this is not a reputation he picked up last year; it’s been his formula since he started modifying cars, some 12-odd years ago.

Vick’s latest creation is no different, but, to understand how he got to cutting up an R35 GT-R, we first need to take a stroll down memory lane to the bright neons of the Auto Salon era — the era that spawned the man many know as ‘CONVIK’. The young Vick got his start in the scene by modifying his sister’s ’92 Honda Civic, as he recalls: “It was around the 2001/2002 Auto Salon. I was pretty much the first person to get chrome wheels in New Zealand. I can’t remember the exact model, but they were CSAs, and I paid, like, $6K for them. That may seem idiotic now, but that’s how it was back then. That car was the first one we did the interior and body kit on, all in my garage at home.”