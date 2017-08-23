Ken Block's desert shenanigans: Terrakhana

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, News, Motorsport

By now a number of you will have perhaps grown tired of Ken Block's Gymkhana series of videos, and we've selectively chosen on which to post and those to not. But one thing we've always hoped for in the back of our minds is that the king of fat-tongued shoes would repeat his antics in a more traditional environment — like rallying, in the desert, doing jumps and shit.

Kebnyboy.jpg

Ladies and gents, we present to you Terrakhana. Is it actually a paid advertisement by Pennzoil dressed up like a Gymkhana video? Yeah, sure. However we're willing to let that slide on the account of the five minutes of desert shenanigans you're gifted in return for some overt product placement. You'll live, and your day will still be better off for it.

Block treats his rally-prepped Fiesta ST RX43 like it’s a trophy truck and gives it absolute hell through Swing Arm City, Utah — what else could you ask for?

Jaden Martin

The young-gun around the office, Jaden grew up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop. Qualified to bend words, with a 'brofessional' diploma in car building, he's been trying to finish his frankenstein creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

Related

Concept corner: Ford Bonus power pickup
Concept corner: Ford Bonus power pickup
Cars, Tech
Supercars Retro Round back for 2017 Sandown 500
Supercars Retro Round back for 2017 Sandown 500
Cars, Motorsport, News
Ken Block's desert shenanigans: Terrakhana
Ken Block's desert shenanigans: Terrakhana
Cars, News, Motorsport
How to become the neighbourhood carb guru: we talk to the experts
How to become the neighbourhood carb guru: we talk to the experts
Cars, Tech
The King's New whip: GT-R ready for war
The King's New whip: GT-R ready for war
Cars, Features