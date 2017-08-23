Supercars Retro Round back for 2017 Sandown 500

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, Motorsport, News

Last year we so theAustralia Supercars Championship celebrate 50 years of racing heritage by introducing a special `Retro Round’ at the Sandown 500. Teams jumped onboard with memories of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, transforming their liveries, race suits and crew attire to suit those of the past. Sandown was chosen as it stands as one of the most historic venues on the Supercars calendar, first opening in 1962.

The 2017 Sandown 500 will once again see things turned retro and while teams have yet to show off what they will be doing for the special occasion, they have released a teaser video to hint what to expect:

Sandown 2017: It's Retro Round

Next stop: it's Retro Round! 👨

Posted by Supercars on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

And in case you missed last years event, here's a taste of what went down:

Jaden Martin

The young-gun around the office, Jaden grew up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop. Qualified to bend words, with a 'brofessional' diploma in car building, he's been trying to finish his frankenstein creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

