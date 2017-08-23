Supercars Retro Round back for 2017 Sandown 500

Last year we so theAustralia Supercars Championship celebrate 50 years of racing heritage by introducing a special `Retro Round’ at the Sandown 500. Teams jumped onboard with memories of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, transforming their liveries, race suits and crew attire to suit those of the past. Sandown was chosen as it stands as one of the most historic venues on the Supercars calendar, first opening in 1962.

The 2017 Sandown 500 will once again see things turned retro and while teams have yet to show off what they will be doing for the special occasion, they have released a teaser video to hint what to expect: