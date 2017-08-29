Engineering the ultimate 2.0-litre

The electronics package is based around MoTeC power-distribution modules (PDMs) and MoTeC’s latest and most powerful ECU, the M150. The wiring looms are motorsport grade, built to withstand the harshest environment you’ll find people racing, anywhere in the world.

It’s been three years thus far, with three Synergy 2.0-litres completed, one each for the NX coupe and streamliner, and one spare, with factory heads and cams. Weighing in at 80kg, they are extremely light and very compact, with a super-low centre of gravity. That compact size comes in handy when slotting it east–west into the coupe, along with the six-speed dogbox based around a Honda K20 gearbox. Fitting it into the streamliner is a little more involved, with a billet bellhousing and rpm reducer connecting to the eight-speed Wiseman land-speed-racing transaxle. The reducer will convert the rpm to speeds the Wiseman can handle, as it was never designed for 14,000rpm. The CVs will also be converted to greaseless items, as, last year, the CV boots disintegrated at 200mph, and Reg is planning on 300mph this year!

At the end of last Speed Week, both cars spent time in the Darko wind tunnel, and the results for the streamliner Wairua were nothing short of amazing — it actually showed the lowest drag at 200mph of any streamliner tested there to date. But the NX coupe was something that needed work, and the team has addressed this with a large front nose cone, which sits over a metre forward of the actual bumper, and a large rear diffuser. Ahead of Speed Week 2017, both cars will return to the tunnel to test the modifications before they hit the salt.