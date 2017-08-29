Form rules everything around me: super-lush 1.5JZ-powered Soarer

This is exactly what happened with Jono’s first 1.5JZ-powered Soarer. “It was about my eighth day drifting it,” he recalls. “I had just put a hydro handbrake, and knuckles in. It was a damp morning, and I was just testing it out. A dry line had formed, and my wheel touched the wet stuff, sending me into a half spin.” A newbie in hot pursuit failed to see what was happening and kicked the clutch, sending his car straight into the Soarer’s driver’s side B-pillar. It was a big hit — it bent the sill, roof, floor, and came close to bending the tunnel. Two years of hard work was destroyed in 10 seconds. But, hey, that’s drifting, and the show must go on. Not one to give up, Jono soon sourced a complete shell for only $1K. He had decided that starting with a bare shell would be easier than his original plan of stitching on a full side, even if it meant that he was back to square one.



Unlike the first iteration, mark two would receive a roll cage — probably more for added protection than anything else, as the Soarer’s chassis is built like a tank. In also went a set of front tubs, while some serious hours went into patching any and all holes in the shell, giving it a factory look. The bodykit was transferred from the old car, as Vertex is about the only Soarer kit worth rocking, in Jono’s eyes. A bonnet vent was grafted into the factory steel, while the sideskirts were heavily modified in a BN Sport style. Fitting 18x11-inch (+1) wheels under stock rear guards was never going to work, so the factory guards were pulled, and eight degrees of negative camber helps out the cause immensely.