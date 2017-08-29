Win VIP access at World Time Attack Challenge

This year the headliners include the drift king himself — Keiichi Tsuchiya — who will pedal his own Hot Version N2 AE86, plus the return of the Mazda 767B, Andy Forrest’s wild Subaru WRX from the UK, Van Gisbergen back in a competition drift car, and a swag of Kiwi cars heading over for the drifting, including Mad Mike, Cole Armstrong, Carl Thompson, Team DSR, Drew Donovan, and Darren Kelly with his 3400cc RB. Announcements surrounding the rest of the Pro and Pro-Am class cars will continue to roll in on nz.worldtimeattack.com over the coming months. But don’t wait too long to book your tickets, as flights will only get more expensive.

