Win VIP access at World Time Attack Challenge

As announcements for the 2017 World Time Attack Challenge continue to roll in the closer we get to its October 13–14 dates, the urge to jet across the ditch to Sydney becomes impossible for many folk to ignore. If you slot into this category, and your plane tickets have been booked, then listen up, as we have a little something to sweeten the deal for two lucky buggers — a double VIP lounge pass is up for grabs.
Each pass is valued at A$249 and gives you access to a VIP lounge located directly over the pit garages, a special VIP rooftop viewing platform, morning tea and lunch catering for the two days, and best of all, air conditioning and VIP parking. All you need to do is chuck your details in below to go in the draw:
This year the headliners include the drift king himself — Keiichi Tsuchiya — who will pedal his own Hot Version N2 AE86, plus the return of the Mazda 767B, Andy Forrest’s wild Subaru WRX from the UK, Van Gisbergen back in a competition drift car, and a swag of Kiwi cars heading over for the drifting, including Mad Mike, Cole Armstrong, Carl Thompson, Team DSR, Drew Donovan, and Darren Kelly with his 3400cc RB. Announcements surrounding the rest of the Pro and Pro-Am class cars will continue to roll in on nz.worldtimeattack.com over the coming months. But don’t wait too long to book your tickets, as flights will only get more expensive.