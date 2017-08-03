Aussie gold: the stars of Meguiar’s MotorEx 2017

When it comes to the rarefied air of elite level Aussie show cars, no show can hold a candle to the revered Meguiar’s MotorEx, held bi-annually at Sydney Showgrounds — well, until now. Change is in the air for the staple feature of the Australian show scene, is now being run by Out There Promotions (OTP) — the business in charge of running such events as the legendary Street Machine Summernats — beginning with next year’s event which is to be held in Melbourne.

While we are sure that this can only mean great things for MotorEx, which never fails to disappoint. We’ll save the speculation for another day — with Meguiar’s MotorEx 2017 having only recently gone down, you’ll no doubt be far more interested in this highlight reel, as photographed by Jon Van Daal.