Ferrari F40: Dougie style

By Lachlan Jones
Posted in Cars

A lot of you won't have heard of Doug DeMuro. He's a polarizing character that reviews cars on the internet (sometimes the comments on his videos are better than the reviews).

While his production values aren't that of Top Gear, he's happy having a laugh at his own expense and he does his research and discovers a lot of quirks on some very cool cars which generally makes for good entertainment.

His latest video is discovering the Ferrari F40 first hand and uncovering a fair bit of information that will bore your dinner guests to tears this weekend. Enjoy!

Lachlan Jones

Lives life a quarter mile at a time which is very inconvenient when travelling. Has an unhealthy interest in high KM, high horsepower German muscle. 

 

