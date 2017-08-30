2017 Range Rov....er, sorry JIA Chieftain

Some of you might remember Top Gear's feature of the Jensen Intercepter R by Jensen International Automotive back in 2011.

The R was a re-imagining of the Intercepter as a beautiful car (which it always was), but this time with a bit of build quality and power thrown in for good measure. The result was a brilliant mix of old and new.

Now the team at JIA have done it again with another British icon: the Range Rover. Based on intitial power and performance figures alongside a price which could be seen as being slightly on the high side (both power and price are significantly higher than a 2017 Range Rover Vogue), we're not entirely convinced this is a great idea, but let's see what JIA have to say about their latest creation: