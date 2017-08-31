Rappers really love them a rebadged Honda

Big titty bitches, lines of Colombian white, and drive-by shootings — the kind of shit we're used to hearing about in hip hop and rap. And hell, don't get me started on the current state of 'rap' ... but back in the not too distant past a handful of greats and near-greats took us on a lyrical journey crafted around things that mattered: like their love for Acuras? — the US rebadged 'luxury' Honda range.
I've bumped all of these tracks over the years and never taken notice of the references, although it should have been fairly obvious as both Nas and Biggie have a well documented love for Japanese cars.
Have you picked up on these before? Let me know what I've missed:
"Thinkin’ back on my one-room shack
Now my mom pimps an Ac’ with minks on her back"
- Biggie Smalls, "Juicy"
“Meet me by the Acura, cause the cops like
To get help from the store camera
They always in my cornea”
- Schoolboy Q, “Hoover Street”
"Watchin niggaz swing razors in the front row, then out in the streets
The car show, 560's, chemical afros
Acuras pumpin Super Lover Cee and Casanova"
- Nas, “Doo Rags”
"Do it for the strong, we do it for the meek
Boom it in your boom it in your boom it in your Jeep
Or your Honda or your Beemer or your Legend or your Benz"
- A Tribe Called Quest, "Jazz (We’ve Got)"
“My heat seeks suckers on the regular
Mashin’ in a stolen Black Ac’ Integra”
- Young Noble, on 2Pac’s “Hail Mary”
"I ran up on this nigga name Mac in a black Ac'
And put the gat to his cap, click-clack
Sorry jack but get up out of that"
- Big L, "Stretch & Bobbito '95 Pt. II"
“That was back in the days, Acura days
I was a cold dude, I’m getting back to my ways”
- Drake, "Underground Kings"
“It's the young miraculous, mister love-to-grab-his-nuts
Never let a bitch inside, fuck her in the Acura”
- Mac Miller, "Break The Law"
“She mad as fuck, stuck in the back of a black Acura
Fed her acid now the duct tape quacks back at her”
- Earl Sweatshirt, “Couch”
“All the other drivers knew my car was spectacular
Cause I had a tight, very bright yellow Acura”
- Souls of Mischief, "Cab Fare"
“I’m something so immaculate,
Instead of asking what’s happening
Rather blast a Jackson 5 in the back of an Acura”
- Childish Gambino, "I. The Worst Guys."