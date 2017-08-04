The inner-workings of a Formula One water-to-air intercooler

The harsh nature of high-end racing is that if you ain't delivering, money will dry up fast — which is what led to the the declaration of bankruptcy of former-F1 racing team Manor earlier this year. But what happens to all the cars and their relevant parts? They get sold off at auction, and that's where Peter Bjorck managed to get his mitts on this water-to-air intercooler off the now-funked team's Ferrari-engined example.
But what does Peter want with such advanced tech? It'll be slapped onto one of his Lamborghinis, of course. And why wouldn't you, look how badass this unit looks straight off the bat, but it ain't all about how it'll look in that rear-end bay, it's also a pretty trick piece of kit, too.
The casing appears to have been CNC-machined from billet alloy while the end tubes are constructed from lightweight carbon-fibre with a visibly rough finish externally, perhaps in order to achieve a smooth finish internally for optimal airflow.
As Peter explains in the video at the bottom of this article, the core of the heat exchanger is made up of over 16,000 tubes which contain liquid that has been cooled by a separate cooler and inturn cools the post-turbo charge before it enters the combustion chamber(s). The liquid makes a total of four passes through the intercooler before exiting.
It may just be a small piece of very trick setups, but it's still sweet to get up close and personal with an F1 part that probably cost more to develop and make than the car you own. Peter breaks things down a bit further in the video below: