The inner-workings of a Formula One water-to-air intercooler

The harsh nature of high-end racing is that if you ain't delivering, money will dry up fast — which is what led to the the declaration of bankruptcy of former-F1 racing team Manor earlier this year. But what happens to all the cars and their relevant parts? They get sold off at auction, and that's where Peter Bjorck managed to get his mitts on this water-to-air intercooler off the now-funked team's Ferrari-engined example.

But what does Peter want with such advanced tech? It'll be slapped onto one of his Lamborghinis, of course. And why wouldn't you, look how badass this unit looks straight off the bat, but it ain't all about how it'll look in that rear-end bay, it's also a pretty trick piece of kit, too.