What model needs a factory restoration programme next?

With the seemingly endless harping on about governments hoping to see their respective countries free of internal combustion vehicles by 20XX, and the fact that to survive many automakers are reenacting the great space race of the '60s to out-do one another, it's nice to see that some still care about the models on which they were built.
We reported earlier in the year that Nismo had expanded it's operations alongside Autech to re manufacture parts for the BNR32 with the intention of opening up to other beloved models at a later date.
Only this month Mazda announced that they have launched a MX5 (Roadster) restoration program. This will see owners in Japan able to take their Eunos Roadsters back to the factory and have them restored to original condition — some of the harder to find genuine parts will also be made available.
And Mercedes are exploring 3D metal printing technology to cater to their older, out of production models. It's the kind of tech that could see non-existent parts for any car printed to order down at your local shop (in the very far, far away future, we imagine).
So, in saying all that, there are bound to be more automakers looking to cater to such a massive market. So our question to you us, who do you think needs to start up a factory restoration programme next? Let us know