What model needs a factory restoration programme next?

And Mercedes are exploring 3D metal printing technology to cater to their older, out of production models. It's the kind of tech that could see non-existent parts for any car printed to order down at your local shop (in the very far, far away future, we imagine).

So, in saying all that, there are bound to be more automakers looking to cater to such a massive market. So our question to you us, who do you think needs to start up a factory restoration programme next? Let us know