Rolling with the homies: Chrome 2017

So if I were to boil it down, it was really the people that makes Chrome stand out from the rest of the calendar, and without a doubt, it is best served in a large group of mates, packed into even the biggest of shitboxes, and simply getting amongst it. That’s how I most enjoyed being there and while I may have been ‘on-the-clock’ for NZ Performance Car — which meant I did a fair amount of sifting across all areas of the track — 90 per cent of the time you could find me shooting the shit for a solid hour or so with someone I already knew, or that I’d even just met. Hell I barely got out on the track in the end, and I sure as hell didn’t have my own broken-ass car there to drive either, yet I still felt just as involved as anyone else.