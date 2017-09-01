Liberty Walk working on Mustang widebody for larger crowds

Aside from their signature-style megaflares, the pictured 50th Anniversary edition 2015 Ford Mustang has been fitted with a new vented bonnet, along with an ankle destroying front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and ducktail wing. Comments on the posts have likened it to the Shelby Super Snake Wide Body Concept we saw earlier in the year, but Lbertys take appears to be even wider and is clearly meant to be an 'in your face' appearance compared to the more blended Shelby version.



The finished product is set to be released at SEMA, October 31 - November 3, 2017. And for those of you that don't give two shits about what is being fitted to a Mustang, Liberty Walk will also bring out a Nissan GT-R and a new Acura NSX.