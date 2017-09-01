Modern tribute: DJR-replica XE Falcon

Although Johnson had been battling away for 15 years, trying to make a name for himself outside of his native Queensland, it wasn’t until the 1980 Bathurst 1000 that he burst into prominence. It wasn’t his success at the event that did it, but bad fortune, when comfortably in front, and already a full lap ahead of pre-race favourite Peter Brock, Johnson’s challenge came to an abrupt end. When avoiding a rock that had been rolled onto the track by spectators, he slammed his Tru-Blu XD Falcon into the outside wall at the exit of ‘The Cutting’. Johnson’s wall of death antics were seen on TV sets all over Australia, and his emotional television interview an hour or so later over ‘the rock’ incident really set him on the path to national fame. People all over Australia offered to send money to help get Johnson’s career back on track, AU$74,000 in fact, of which half was contributed by Ford Australia.

With that, Johnson set about building an all-new Tru-Blu XD, and with this car went on to win the 1981 Australian Touring Car Championship (ATCC), the 1981 Bathurst 1000, and the 1982 ATCC. Then, with Ford’s support and the release of the new XE model in Australia in 1982, Johnson and his team built a brand-new XE Falcon for the 1982 Endurance Series, which included Bathurst. The XE, incorporating a coil-spring rear suspension set-up for the first time, was finished up in the same Tru-Blu colour scheme as Johnson’s previous XDs, along with a red front valance, advertising Red Roo Pipe, another of the products made by Palmer Tube Mills, Johnson’s main sponsor.