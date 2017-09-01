Rotary connection: unmolested RX-3 coupe

Formed in 1920, the Hiroshima-based company, Toyo Cork Kogyo, started out — as the name suggests — as a manufacturer of corks. However, a few years later it diversified into machine tools and, in 1930, to motorcycles. With little success selling two-wheeled transport, the company graduated to building trucks — the first, the 482cc DA, appearing in 1931. At that time the company began trading under the Mazda name — derived from founder, Jujiro Mazda, with a nod to the Zoroastrian god of light, Ahura Mazda.

Fortunately for Mazda, although it was based in Hiroshima, the factory was situated some three kilometres from ground zero, and only suffered minor damage from the atomic bomb. Quickly rebuilding following the end of World War II, Mazda resumed production in December 1945. The company’s very first car — the R360, a small coupé powered by an air-cooled 356cc V-twin — was unveiled in 1960.

By this time the entire Japanese auto industry was moving into a new era, and the days when they simply built by licence or copied overseas cars were on the way out. As well, although Toyota hadn’t been too successful when it exported its first car — the Toyota Crown — to the US in 1957, lessons has been learned, and from this point on, car manufacturing in Japan went through a period of extraordinary expansion. As well as a better understanding of overseas markets, one of the critical factors behind this huge surge in car production was the manner in which the Japanese car-makers embraced new technology. And perhaps the best example of this was Mazda’s involvement with Felix Wankel’s rotary piston engine.