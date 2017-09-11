Rebirth of an Icon: 1965 Shelby GT350R fastback set to return?

Well, not quite. But the iconic 1965 Shelby GT350R fastback is set to return to limited production, in a project overseen by Peter Brock, Jim Marietta, and Ted Sutton — all of whom contributed to the development and production of the original 1965 Shelby GT350R.

The modern reproductions are officially licensed by both Ford Motor Company and Carroll Shelby International, with production limited to a mere 36 cars.

The new GT350s are to be built around reconditioned original Mustang body shells, with classic interior treatment, while power will be provided by the venerable 289ci Windsor and Toploader four-speed manual combo.