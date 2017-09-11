Rebirth of an Icon: 1965 Shelby GT350R fastback set to return?

The world has gone Mustang crazy, and for good reason, too — after all, the current sixth-generation marks the first ever global-export derivative of the iconic American pony car. And, not only is it available in unchartered territories, it’s also the first Ford Mustang produced in a long time that has been developed and manufactured beyond the global standard. It is a truly fantastic vehicle, and, as it turns out, new Mustang production is also looking to take a step backwards.
Well, not quite. But the iconic 1965 Shelby GT350R fastback is set to return to limited production, in a project overseen by Peter Brock, Jim Marietta, and Ted Sutton — all of whom contributed to the development and production of the original 1965 Shelby GT350R.
The modern reproductions are officially licensed by both Ford Motor Company and Carroll Shelby International, with production limited to a mere 36 cars.
The new GT350s are to be built around reconditioned original Mustang body shells, with classic interior treatment, while power will be provided by the venerable 289ci Windsor and Toploader four-speed manual combo.
However, it’s not all heritage styling and execution. Beneath the subtly updated exterior styling lies independent rear suspension (IRS) based on a ’60s design — one that was originally designed for Shelby’s race Mustangs, but never got the go-ahead due to the time and monetary cost. Now it looks like they have, although this is going to be one Mustang out of the reach of mere mortals such as ourselves!