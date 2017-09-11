Weekly Motor Fix: Cocaine SX

Some combos just work, and Floyd White’s 200SX is a standout example of that. Stark white paintwork over big Origin Labo / BN Sports / 326power styling, and a suitably sized set of wheels to contrast. Measuring in at 18x10 inches (+0) and 18x12 inches (-29), the selected Work VS-XX with gold centres and polished lips are the perfect complement to the bodywork.
Floyd tells us that he got his hands on the once-CA18DET-equipped car from an older lady, at the ripe age of 16. Since then, he has embarked on a five-year build that now sees the engine bay fitted with an SR20DET that makes 260kW at 17psi of boost, thanks to an A’PEXi RHX6 turbo, S14 cam gears, A’PEXi Power FC, and a beefed-up fuel system. The Fenix radiator and intercooler system was installed with custom pipe work courtesy of Max Fabrication in Tauranga. Floyd had a half cage installed and added a few extra bars to achieve more of a drift-car look without compromising streetability and added a pair of bucket seats with four-point Takata harnesses to finish off the interior.
He also chucked a set of OZ Racing coilovers on the lathe to allow the bottom mount to be adjusted even lower to get that boned ride height, slapping in a set of 14-pound springs to compensate, and installing a Hardrace arm setup to allow for enough camber to tuck those 12-inch-wide wheels. While Floyd gave it a good thrashing over the weekend, he tells us that a big change-up is coming in the very near future.