Weekly Motor Fix: Cocaine SX

Floyd tells us that he got his hands on the once-CA18DET-equipped car from an older lady, at the ripe age of 16. Since then, he has embarked on a five-year build that now sees the engine bay fitted with an SR20DET that makes 260kW at 17psi of boost, thanks to an A’PEXi RHX6 turbo, S14 cam gears, A’PEXi Power FC, and a beefed-up fuel system. The Fenix radiator and intercooler system was installed with custom pipe work courtesy of Max Fabrication in Tauranga. Floyd had a half cage installed and added a few extra bars to achieve more of a drift-car look without compromising streetability and added a pair of bucket seats with four-point Takata harnesses to finish off the interior.