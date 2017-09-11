Weekly Motor Fix: Impure FD RX-7

The purists will be scathing of anything with an LS designation that has been fitted to an RX-7, and Steven nearly went down that route after buying his FD roughly a year and a half ago. Breathe a sigh of relief if that sentence had you concerned — but don’t rest easy for too long, as you won’t find anything of the rotary persuasion in there instead. Nope, Steven still strived to do something different, and he chose something that will perhaps piss you off even more than the LS — and he doesn’t even try to hide it, either.