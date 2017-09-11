Weekly Motor Fix: throwback Evo II

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, Features

When we spotted this old battler at Chrome, we were taken straight back to 2003 with Aaron Mckay’s ‘TNTEVO’ Evo II. It rocked a perfectly suited set of 17x7-inch (+30) Neeper Titans, and adorning the door was a healthy shopping list of parts. And that list ain’t no lie either, with a 4G63 equipped with a Holset 35-series turbo, 750cc injectors, and a Link G4 ECU, along with the rest of the usual bolt-ons hiding under the bonnet.

The bottom end was once forged, and, as Aaron has been a member of Untamed Motorsport for 10 years now, it has seen a number of events demonstrating its heli capabilities and cutting quarter-miles. That motor saw a best time of 11.3 seconds before disaster struck the block, and it now temporarily runs a stock version tuned to a safe 10psi of boost with all the same gear, making a decent 220kW and a best quarter of 12.7 seconds.

Aaron told us that he puts its reliability on the skidpad — on which it was let loose over the weekend — down to the lower power and boost. But, while it is more than enough to put a smile on his face and stir up a fair amount of nostalgia, getting the more seasoned crowd’s juices flowing, he plans to forge the motor again and turn the power back up. It seems that the iconic early-2000s style that he has tapped into is coming back in a big way. No doubt Aaron’s own example will inspire a number of comebacks among those from the era.

Jaden Martin

The young-gun around the office, Jaden grew up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop. Qualified to bend words, with a 'brofessional' diploma in car building, he's been trying to finish his frankenstein creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

