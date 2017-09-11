Weekly Motor Fix: throwback Evo II

Aaron told us that he puts its reliability on the skidpad — on which it was let loose over the weekend — down to the lower power and boost. But, while it is more than enough to put a smile on his face and stir up a fair amount of nostalgia, getting the more seasoned crowd’s juices flowing, he plans to forge the motor again and turn the power back up. It seems that the iconic early-2000s style that he has tapped into is coming back in a big way. No doubt Aaron’s own example will inspire a number of comebacks among those from the era.