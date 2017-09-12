Misconceptions of suspension

Here at the office, we like to do things properly, but, unfortunately, not everyone else shares the same approach, and that can lead to some whack information floating around the place that is outright incorrect.

Getting it right is especially important when you’re dealing with slammed cars that still want to retain some form of driveability. We can’t all be experts in every field, and some things are best left up to those that are — at the very least, we should look to their advice.

It seems that no field of expertise is more prone to misinformation than suspension set-ups.

Ask any two people, and you’re likely to get a completely different answer based on two very different experiences. There are not many specializing in suspension design left kicking around the place that you can simply ring up and spit questions at. All the big companies keep their engineers hidden away in clean rooms never to see the outside world.

However, Josh Coote of MCA Suspension has taken it upon himself to set the record straight and ensure that everyone is running the right set-up for their car. So, while we had him on the phone, we spitballed the three most common misconceptions that he’s come across to get the lowdown on exactly what people have been doing wrong all these years.

Misconception: Preloading springs