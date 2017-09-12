Motorman: the Brabham that took Denny to success

Youth pays scant regard to history and heritage. When Roly Levis invited me to drive his Brabham BT6 National Formula open-wheeler 48 years ago, I placed little importance on the car’s colourful past. And at the time, of course, there was no way of predicting the Brabham’s equally eventful future.

It was, after all, simply a 1.6-litre Ford twin-cam engined racer that Levis had imported and was campaigning successfully on Kiwi circuits. Decades later, I realised this Brabham – chassis #FJ-9-63 – was more important than it seemed at the time, since it was the actual car that launched Denny Hulme’s international career in 1963. Not only that, between 1964 and 1969 this Brabham would campaign no fewer than 24 Tasman Cup championship races – more than any other car.

Track Test

I was still a teenager when the offer came to sample the black Brabham at the Rukuhia airstrip in 1964, long before the site became Hamilton’s domestic and international airport. Roly was clearly a trusting sort of chap who reasoned the location afforded few obstacles for a young journalist to hit in his car. The outcome would form the basis for articles in Motorman magazine and The Auckland Star, the long-gone evening newspaper that provided much needed competition for The New Zealand Herald.

Climbing aboard was a matter of grabbing the low roll bar and swinging both feet into the skimpy cockpit. Lying almost flat on my back in the cradle seat with the four wheels looming high above, and the softly padded steering wheel at arms’ length, I contemplated the 10,000rpm tachometer, water temperature gauge and combination oil and oil temperature gauge. Nothing too complicated there.