Gunslinger: the rebirth of Hombre

It was around this time that drag racing began to be regarded as a more professional form of motor sport, and from this era of big-brand sponsorship, many will remember Hombre as the Topolino sponsored by Amco Jeans. It was back to Hombre’s most famous iteration that its present owner, Grant Stables, chose to restore it.

But back to the ’70s — Hombre’s popularity was second to none, and with good reason. Sure, the wild passes and blazing burnouts were great, but Hombre also delivered. Nine-second passes were a given, followed by eights, and it wasn’t long before Peter ended up setting a standard that would last almost as long as the car’s impact upon the scene

The year was 1977, and the meeting was the NZ Drag Racing Nationals at Champion Dragway. Pete enjoyed a string of passes as expected of a machine like Hombre, and entered the Top Eliminator final against none other than Mike Gearing. Mike Gearing is a man who knows more than most about nitro, and he sure did back in 1977. Peter Lodge was the clear underdog, but took the win on Mike’s red-light, and forced those seven-odd seconds into the memories of all who were there on that day.