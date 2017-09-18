Weekly Motor Fix: ST-Hitec record-attempt R35

We applaud the team for taking on such a mammoth task. So far, it appears to be delivering the goods to get there. We've also been given official word that ST Hitec owner, Iain Clegg — who currently holds class honors in NZ Superlap behind the wheel of the company’s previous R35 build — will step in to pedal the 2500hp machine. What’s more is that they intend to make the potentially-historic run on home soil. As always, we’ll be watching how things progress very closely ...