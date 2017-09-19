Belle Chevelle: family-friendly cruiser with a show-quality finish

It didn’t take long for Phil to come across a suitable ’67. On a trip to the States, he found an unmolested one-owner California car with a genuine 54,000 miles on the odometer. The Chevelle was brought to New Zealand in July 2014 and readied for the road. A factory original, powered by a 283ci small block and Powerglide, the Chevelle wore its original patina with pride — to Repco Beach Hop 15, and elsewhere — although this guise was only ever going to be a stopgap until Phil got around to building it into the Chevelle he wanted. Then, on a wet weekend in August 2015, Phil’s five-year-old son, Kane, said, “Dad, let’s get onto the Chevelle.”

Astonished by his son’s excitement and enthusiasm, Phil got the project underway. He and Kane spent 10 hours in the shed, stripping the Chevelle right down. All the chrome came off and was neatly put aside.

“Kane stripped the front grille and lights, while I did the rear end,” Phil recalls. “He kept pushing me along — ‘Come on, Dad, keep going — what’s next for me to do?’ He was loving it!”

The tear-down continued, with Kane taking care of the front guards and Phil handling the trickier bits. The body was removed from the chassis and fitted to a jig with wheels, and the chassis was rolled out to the back workshop. All this was done by 6.30pm, when it was definitely time for Kane to take a well-earned rest. The next day, they were right back into it. A solid six hours’ work later, the body was stripped and ready for blasting, and the chassis was devoid of engine, transmission, diff, and suspension components.