Blown Income: 1965 Don Tuttle Dragster

Raymond, a long-time hot rodder, caught the drag racing bug back in 1992 when he ran the ex-Unkovich dragster at the Nostalgia Drags with a blown flathead. Colin Prouse, a friend of Raymond’s, was the owner of the car at the time, and knew straight away that Raymond would get hooked — and he did. From there, he went on to crew for Tim Watkins, who ran the well-known Ferrari doorslammer he’d purchased from legendary metal man Terry Sims. While Raymond enjoyed being involved with the doorslammer, he found that crewing just didn’t give him the same buzz as running a car of his own. Looking at the thrill Tim was getting during each run, Raymond realized that there was only one answer: to get a car of his own.

At this time, a friend of Raymond’s, Pete Dore, was building a FED, and he convinced Raymond that he needed to go in the same direction, so they could have a bit of fun racing each other. The car they found was a 1965 Don Tuttle–built 185-inch FED that had previously been powered by an aspirated Hemi but was being sold in America as a roller. Despite being a staunch flathead fan, Raymond knew that, if he wanted to do some real skids, the car needed to be Hemi powered again. Once the car landed, it wasn’t long before a 354ci motor was built, and the car then hit the track, running an impressive 8.2 at 157mph. Even away from the track, the car was fired up at every opportunity available, much to the delight of Rachelle and Trent and the disgust of the neighbours.