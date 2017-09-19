Hers not his: lady-driven '71 Ford XY

The lack of pretension in the XY-series’ simple slab-sided shape helped make it a favourite, and, while it may not be the prettiest car to come out of Australia, it’s definitely one of the toughest looking. This tough shape is what has made it so endearing to car nuts throughout Australasia, including one particular bloke in the deeply Australasian region of South Auckland. Rewinding the calendar a number of years — nearly 15, in fact — this bloke bought himself the Ford Falcon XY he’d always wanted. When he brought it home, his wife, Anita, remarked how much she loved those cars.

“Why don’t you get one? Then we can both have one,” he suggested — so that’s what happened, and Anita ended up in possession of a Fairmont XY of her own. As time went on, the original XY was worked on every now and then, as time permitted, but Anita’s Fairmont sat there untouched … and then it sat there some more. The clock’s hands kept spinning, the pages on the calendar kept turning, and the original XY was eventually sold unfinished, but the couple hung onto Anita’s Fairmont. Now, whenever work was put in, it was on Anita’s XY, but only if and when the time could be found. Put simply, the scale of the car’s build then was such that it should, theoretically, never have reached the level it’s at now.