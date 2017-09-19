Sonic Seven: Arnie Nguyen's record-breaking RX-7

There is no easy way to describe Arnie Nguyen’s 1992 ‘Batmobile’ RX-7. ‘Awesome’ would normally, suffice, but that doesn’t quite cut it. Stripped and rebuilt to a show-winning standard, this beast was undoubtedly ‘the car to see’ at the last year’s Four and Rotary Nationals.

Arnie’s previous drive was the famous (or infamous) peach-coloured Series 1 RX-7 which was one of the first local machines to prove that Japanese cars could cut the mustard down the strip. Repowered with a 13B (and a monster T51 turbo) and stripped down to the bare essentials, the Peach Flash layed down times like 12.0 @ 120mph. Pretty fast for sure, but like all speed-hungry rotorheads, Arnie yearned for more.