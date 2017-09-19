Strip Search: IHRA Tech Inspection

If you’re a regular law-abiding citizen of our fine country, you will most likely be familiar with the periodic process of obtaining a warrant of fitness (WOF) for your vehicle(s). That you’re reading this magazine in the first place is a pretty good indication that you should know your way around the WOF process — essentially a safety check of your road-going vehicle to ensure that it is able to be operated without being a hazard to yourself or other road users.

It’s understandable that a similar process would be undertaken for vehicles designed specifically to get from point A to point B as quickly as possible. We’re talking drag cars, and, just as outright performance is of the utmost importance, so, too, is that vehicle’s ability to perform safely. You’ve probably heard of drag cars being ‘tech inspected’ — usually referred to as being ‘teched’. We decided to follow the process to show you just what’s involved behind the scenes before a drag car can hit the strip.

Of course, it helps when the vehicle being inspected is cooler than the average daily-driven Honda Civic. The car that we followed the inspection of is the recently completed twin-turbo Ford Falcon XY drag ute built by Jason Sellars of JSE Custom Fabrication and inspected by Dave Moyle of Pro Street Automotive, who is a recognized IHRA tech inspector.