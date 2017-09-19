The master: an interview with Mike Gearing [Part Two]

Although Mike Gearing’s name may not trigger the instant recognition of Garth Hogan and Pete Lodge, the man is a bona fide legend of New Zealand drag racing and hot rodding. We were fortunate enough to be able to interview Mike about his life and accomplishments, with part one of our interview running in last month’s issue of NZV8. That section covered Mike’s early life, leading up to his entry into hot rodding, his behind-the-scenes work in helping to bring New Zealand’s first purpose-built drag strip into existence, his self-taught accomplishments with engine building and nitro-fuelled dragsters, and his current life and times, as he passes his immense knowledge on to his protégé, Reece Fish.

Chronologically, the timeline of part one of our interview finished with Mike Gearing’s first rear-engine dragster being destroyed, and him breaking his back after crashing Kevin Dolores’ altered at Thunderpark. This section begins with the completion of Mike’s second dragster — much like his first, a rear-engine Hemi-powered dragster on nitro.

NZV8: What was the next dragster you built?

Mike Gearing (MG): Oh, I got [Grahame] Berry to build me another car.

So, you’ve always been a rear-engine kind of guy?

Yes. I’d read a lot about Don Garlits — there’s a magazine over there that I took to the States and got him to sign for me — and I built my car based on the information in hot rod magazines. You learn by doing, and you’re never too old to make a mistake.

What kind of motor did you run in your second rear-engine dragster?

It started with a 392, and, eventually, I went to a 426. I’d found an engine somebody in Dargaville had out of a jet boat or something, so I bought it and converted it. It had a new Hilborn four-hole bug catcher on it — like the Enderle-style bug catcher not the downdraught type. I sold that, because I had an Enderle set-up. I studied up on 426s, and they’re way stronger than 392s, physically. With a 392, you never run more than 33 degrees in the ignition timing, because the rod angle is bad. If you ran more than 33 degrees load on the cylinder wall that the piston was being fired against, you’d push the piston through the cylinder wall. When Garlits was approached by Chrysler to run 426s at the beginning of the 426 era, he based his runs on the same principle as the 392 — 33 degrees max — but it didn’t do well. He got to a point at which he said, “I’m going back to 392s, but I’m going to kill this 426 first.” So he put 45 [degrees] in it, and it ran better. Then he put 55, and it went like Jack the Bear. It was all by accident!

So, he was pioneering his engine development in the way you were over here?

Well, I just read books.

Could you pick up on valuable or useful information from the States, even if you weren’t using the same equipment?

Garth [Hogan] was a good source of information but other times not so much. We went to Christchurch one time — well, we’d only ever raced at Meremere and Thunderpark, and the racetrack surface at Ruapuna was different. I was struggling; I did wheel stands. That’s all in the clutch, and, to fix the problem, you can go in two directions, completely opposite from one another. It was a televised event, and I had a sponsor, so I made sure [that] I had my sponsor’s name everywhere I could put it — I even put a sign in the grass by the start line — and I made a big change, but it was the wrong one. Instead of carrying the wheels to here, it went like that [points up] — I just saw blue sky.

How did you fix that?

Well, I bent the front axle and had square front wheels. I brought the car back to Auckland and rebuilt it — the chassis was bent a little bit.

Have you always used Grahame Berry for your chassis fabrication?

There’s only ever been two cars, and Berry built the chassis and the bodywork in both of them. He’s a very talented man.