Wrap Magic: the art of vinyl wrapping

Before the vinyl is applied to the roof, Paul identifies exactly where it is to be positioned and marks this position by laying down lines of what is known as ‘knifeless tape’. This tape functions like a knife when it comes time to trim the vinyl down, allowing a clean and precise cut that doesn’t damage the panel.

With the vinyl held steady by a magnet, Paul locates the sheet on the roof, and, when he is satisfied with its position, peels the adhesive side from the backing sheet. The vinyl is folded over itself, and the exposed backing sheet is cut away, allowing the adhesive side to be dummied up on the panel. The other end of the media is then lifted, and the remaining backing sheet is peeled away, before the entire vinyl sheet is laid in position. Paul uses a squeegee to force any air pockets out from beneath the vinyl layer and activates the adhesive to bond to the paint surface before commencing the post-heating process, whereby the media is moulded to the roof using a heat gun.