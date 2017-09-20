Daily Driven: bagged and tagged Mustang EcoBoost

2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost
NZ Performance Car: Hi, Varun. How did you get into modifying cars?
Varun: Hey, team. I wanted to get a car that would stand out and have that one-of-a-kind look. Vick Bhatti from XRacing helped make that happen for me with this one — it’s the first car where I’ve dabbled with modifying.
Interesting choice — what made you go with a Mustang?
Mustangs have always been my childhood dream car. So, in June last year [2016], I decided to go for a test drive at North Harbour Ford. Even though the engine is a turbo 2.3-litre, instead of the popular five-litre GT, the car had a good amount of power, and it drove so smoothly that I decided to sign up the same day and placed an order. It took four months for it to be built and delivered, but it was still worth the wait.
And what made you slam it out on big wheels?
I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with it, really, so I asked Vick what he thought, and he tried explaining his vision to me, but, being a bit of a newbie in car modifications, I couldn’t quite picture it working. He said to rest easy and let him take care of it, so I did, and when the car came back it was far more than I expected — full credit has to go to Vick.
He’s been doing this for a while now. What’s it like as a daily-driver?
Super smooth and easy to drive, but there’s still the power when you need it thanks to the turbo— the different drive modes let you play around a bit. I have to be careful not to get into trouble.
We have to ask before we go — when parked up: aired out or drive height?
Always aired out … the only way to park, of course.
Fine choice. Thanks for the chat, Varun.
Varun Dhiman
Age: 30
Location: Auckland
Occupation: Team Manager
Engine: Ford EcoBoost, 2253cc, four-cylinder
Drivetrain: Ford 6R80 six-speed auto
Interior: Factory
Exterior: Custom decals, roof resprayed in black, tinted lights
Wheels: 20x10-inch Stance wheels
Suspension: Custom Ridetech Performance airbags
