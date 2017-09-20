Deep south shootout: NZBC hits Invercargill

But the furthest-travelled was also the star of the show — Andrew ‘Lynchy’ Lynch, who flew over from Horsham, Victoria, to shred some tyres, sink some beer, then get home for work on Monday. His dedication was rewarded with an exclusive ride to the venue in a helicopter piloted by Invercargill mayor and local larrikin Tim Shadbolt, who also cut the ribbon on the new pad, before it was christened by Lynchy in a demonstration that would set the tone for the rest of the day.

The king of the tip in, and one of the world’s most renowned burnout drivers, Lynchy was here put on a show — what he does best! He wasn’t just a drawcard for the spectators, but an aspirational figure for competitors, of just what can be achieved without the need for cubic inches or cubic dollars.