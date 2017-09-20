Kyushu car culture: Taryn heads to Japan’s southernmost island

Following a two-hour drive in our rental kei car from the airport in Fukuoka, we approached the main gates of Autopolis and found ourselves joining a convoy of crazy-looking vans (you know what I mean — the ones with weird body modifications like huge, swooping wings?) which, as it turned out, were also having a separate meeting there that day in a different part of the facility. Following the sound of squealing tyres down through a tunnel and towards the Lakeside Course, I couldn’t help but feel a bit apprehensive, as I still wasn’t really sure what to expect. All I knew was that it was a meeting for cars from Japan’s Showa era — so, basically, anything made pre 1989. There was a large car park where some cars would be parked up and then there’d be some open circuit sessions at which, as we were about to discover, drivers could basically do whatever they wanted.