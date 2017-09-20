Mr Reliable: no-holds-barred S15

Drifting for Arthur started here in New Zealand in the ’90s with his S14, but work opportunities called for a shift to Hong Kong in 2000, leaving the S14 tucked in a shed — where it still sits today. “I was a zombie from 2000 to 2009; all I did was work,” Arthur says. But a man with motorsport in his blood can only go so long before having to scratch that itch, so, in 2009, he began time-attack racing an R35 GT-R in both China and Japan.

A return to drift soon followed, which saw him contesting D1 Grand Prix (GP) China in a 447kW 2JZ S13 and drifting a 373kW 2JZ 370Z in Japan. But competing at D1GP level meant that 447kW was on the very low side, with most of his competitors running at least 597kW — a level that Arthur says he wasn’t ready for, both in terms of driver skill and car preparation. One particular trip to Japan that ended with him in hospital changed everything. “When drifting in Japan, I entered a high-speed corner and the axle broke, sending me into the wall,” he remembers. “The car was a write-off, and I went to hospital. I can still remember that feeling — that’s why we went to the level we did on this S15.”