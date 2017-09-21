Big little show: the best of Waiau Pa Hop 2017

For a small car show, Waiau Pa Hop just keeps getting bigger. This year’s, as always, took place at the Clarks Beach Reserve, in the pleasant Clarks Beach region south of Auckland.

However, while the location is quiet, an exception may be made every August, when the old-school circus rolls into town.

Boasting a large car show of hot rods, classics, and muscle cars, the event recipe is simple, with a focus on keeping all attendees well catered for. While the car show is the most obvious way this is achieved, entertainment is also provided in the form of live music and games for the young ones, and who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned sound-off?