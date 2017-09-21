Sprint car superstar: Tony Stewart to race in New Zealand

Starting his racing career in go-karts at the age of eight, it is unlikely that he realized just what heights he’d reach, beginning with a hugely successful stint racing in the world of United States Auto Club (USAC) — including four championships and the USAC Triple Crown, an unprecedented achievement at the time. In USAC, the top three divisions are Midget, Sprint, and Silver Crown, and in 1995, Tony redefined USAC success by winning all three seasons in one season.

His obvious racing talent meant it didn’t take long for him to advance his career, switching disciplines entirely to pursue a masterclass effort in the IndyCar Series, claiming the championship in 1997. This followed into a Nascar career in what was, at the time, the Busch Grand National Series — a career that persisted for two decades, the last 18 of which were spent racing in the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series.