Supercars sojourn: take the team to the Gold Coast 600

Beaches, cold ones, and Supercars — what more could you want in life? Boys Trip, the answer to all your woes

No one ever really needs an excuse for a long weekend in the Gold Coast, but if you ever did, the Supercars Gold Coast 600, taking place on October 19–23, is a great reason for a lads trip — not that you really need one.

The action on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit is never short of amazing, the weather will be scorching, and the Gold Coast’s off-course entertainment never fails to deliver! Even better, it’s also Labour Weekend, meaning one less day to take off work! Start rounding up your crew now and let the team at Boys Trip take care of everything for you.