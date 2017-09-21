Supercars sojourn: take the team to the Gold Coast 600

Beaches, cold ones, and Supercars — what more could you want in life? Boys Trip, the answer to all your woes
No one ever really needs an excuse for a long weekend in the Gold Coast, but if you ever did, the Supercars Gold Coast 600, taking place on October 19–23, is a great reason for a lads trip — not that you really need one.
The action on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit is never short of amazing, the weather will be scorching, and the Gold Coast’s off-course entertainment never fails to deliver! Even better, it’s also Labour Weekend, meaning one less day to take off work! Start rounding up your crew now and let the team at Boys Trip take care of everything for you.
These Boys Trip packages include return Air New Zealand or Virgin Australia ‘Seat & Bag’ airfares, return airport to accommodation transfers, four nights’ accommodation at the four-star Mantra Sun City Hotel, three-day General Admission passes to the 2017 Gold Coast 600, as well as Cover-More Travel Insurance.
Plus, there is the option to upgrade to grandstand tickets or corporate hospitality, stay a few nights in Surfers, or add on sightseeing options — just let us know what you’re after and we can sort it!
This package starts at $1850 per person, based on twin-share. Prices can vary depending on numbers, departure city, and optional extras, and can be personalized to suit. For more information, visit boys-trip.co.nz, and like their Facebook page to keep up to date with all of the action.