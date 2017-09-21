Wheeling and dealing: your wheel sizing guide

Width is easy to understand, denoting the breadth of the wheel. However, when it comes to taking measurement, it’s easy to fall into the trap of assuming it’s the width from outer to outer, which is incorrect. The correct way to measure wheel width is with no tyre mounted, measuring between the beads, which will yield the advertised width of the wheel. Measuring total width between external edges will add up to an extra inch in width, which does need to be factored in when calculating what wheels will fit — however, this is not the measurement to be used when purchasing or specifying a new set of wheels.

Diameter simply measures the diameter of a wheel — the straight-line distance passing through the centre of the circular face of the wheel. However, as simple a concept as that is to understand and measure, a number of factors regarding wheel diameter must be considered. If you have installed larger-than-factory brakes, it is vital to ensure that the chosen wheel will clear them — the factory-style 15-inch steel wheels on your sleeper project will be unlikely to clear your Wilwood six-piston calipers and 13-inch discs.

Similarly, it is important to keep tabs on ‘rolling diameter’ — the total diameter of the wheel and tyre combination. As diameter directly affects the ‘circumference’ of a circle — the distance covered in one rotation — it is easy to unwittingly have an impact on overall gearing, affecting both speedometer accuracy and performance characteristics.