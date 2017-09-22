Block goes vertical — HOONing Pikes Peak

In testing Ken spoke about how terrifying the car is now; "It spins the tyres so fast that the things that I'm used to doing with an all wheel drive car, how I point the wheels, how much gas I give to tighten up or change a line, it actually doesn't work with this car now, I will have to relearn this, because I'm about to go to a scary mountain." Said mountain was Pikes Peak and the result has been hyped for the past 12 months.... so best we all get to watching it then.