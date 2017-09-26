Live Stream: FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup (Sept 30 - Oct 1)

We’ve long enjoyed the spoils of a local drifting series, and watched as other series grew in their own localities, but one thing has always stood true; the international motorsport governing organization — FIA — has never engaged with drifting as a serious motorsport, until recently, that is.

Set to take place from September 30 to October 1 in Japan, where better to host the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup than the birthplace of drifting? Sunpros, the D1 Grand Prix (D1GP) host since 2001, will facilitate the competition.

FIA President, Jean Todt, said, “This is the beginning of a very important category for the FIA. As we continue to develop motorsport around the world, drifting has a great appeal to young people and has a passionate core following which is only going to get bigger.

“With the creation of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup, we are building the framework for a standard format which will help the sport continue to grow from grass roots level to more professional competitions globally. We are setting the standard for what I’m sure will be a hugely successful form of motorsport.”

Isao Saita, president of Sunpros and founder of D1GP, said, “I want to contribute to the expansion of drifting competition all over the world … this is an exciting time for this discipline.”

Drivers: