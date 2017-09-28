Fifty/fifty: Dustin's 2JZ four-door GT-R

Big car manufacturers pour millions of dollars and thousands of man hours into developing a new vehicle model. Each and every component goes through a lengthy process of design and development before it’s eventually produced, so the end results are surely the cream of the crop, right? Well, if you ask anyone who reads this magazine, then that answer will nine times out of 10 be no. Sadly, most of the cool factor is sucked from the model long before it hits the dealer’s lot. Even high-end luxury and performance cars more often than not succumb to the almighty board of directors looking to maximize profits.

The car modifier is someone who knows this all too well, because, let’s face it, 90 per cent of all builds start with the same task — removing countless factory components to replace them with something aftermarket. But what happens when you decide that not all factory components are bad and pulling differing OEM components together can result in an uncompromisingly cool yet practical 441kW hauler? That’s just the train of thought that Dustin Ng had when piecing together his R34.