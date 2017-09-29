Build ups: Datsun 1200 coupe packin' heat

Nowadays, most people can only wish that their first car was something as rad as a Datsun 1200 coupe, but, for Rikky Dawson, that was the reality back in 2002. He did the typical 15-to-17-year-old thing and threw some 17-inch wheels on it with a touch of lowering from Pedders Suspension. “It looked like a f*cking roller skate,” Rikky said. He was working at an engineering company at the time and tells us that it wasn’t going to be long before the car was cut up. It came off the road in ’05, and Rikky quickly got to work fitting a 12A peripheral-port (PP) and S3 RX-7 five-speed box.

“I had huge dreams of this super-low, big-wheeled Datto rolling around with a rotor in it … then it turned into ‘one of those’ projects,” he said. Other aspects of life took priority, and the coupe sat dormant for some time. Fast forward several years, and Rikky said it was going to be now or never, as he had had enough of pissing money against the wall. His dreams for the car had remained much the same, but Rikky had grown fonder of something run by a motor of the piston variety, something that houses eight, in fact.