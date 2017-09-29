Build ups: ITB-packing 2JZ in a crown? Yes please

The effort to maintain a car’s character, integrity, and vintage can see you dive into depths otherwise unknown to most who have spun a spanner. Matt Field’s example, a New Zealand new 1971 Toyota Crown MS65 comes with a story about chasing only the very best, and succeeding at it. The body has been repainted in a late-model Toyota dark metallic green colour code, although it looks as if it could have been an option back in ’71, while the interior was converted to a factory black, with coupe tacho, dash, and steering wheel.

The ride height has been adjusted via a set of compressed springs, and it sits over a set of 14x8-inch Center Line wheels — the plan is to replace these with a set of SSR F5s that is currently being refurbished and widened. But it’s what lurks underneath the bonnet that really tickles us something proper: a 2JZ-GE non-VVTi that has been rebuilt using ACL Race Series bearings and genuine Toyota parts, Kennelly 272-degree cams, and a custom intake manifold that houses six beautiful silvertop 4A-GE individual throttle bodies (ITBs) and 100mm SQ Engineering trumpets. He has also made his own 1.5-inch spaghetti three-into-one extractors.